Gurgaon: Traffic assistance booth launched in Sec 29 to ensure road safety

A traffic police assistance booth was set up by the Gurgaon police in collaboration with an automobile company on Friday in Sector 29, near Leisure Valley Park, while six more booths have been made also made operational at key points on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

According to traffic police officers, the staff at the booths that are located between Sirhaul and Kherki Daula toll plazas — Shankar Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Signature Tower, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Sirhaul and Kherki Daula — will be responsible for streamlining traffic on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway as well as reducing the response time for reaching those in need of assistance.

The booth in Sector 29 was launched by Sandeep Khirwar, the commissioner of police, for addressing ‘road traffic safety and improving traffic situation’. The automobile company gave 25 bikes to the traffic police for patrolling.

“Road safety is a crucial issue that needs to be addressed urgently. Police assistance booths will prove to be a great facility for addressing this issue and reducing the road fatality number to zero. We hope to take it forward and take stern steps to reduce accidents in Gurgaon and Haryana,” Khirwar said.

Read I Gurgaon: U-turn near newly opened underpass turns accident spot

According to officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), 95 accidents were reported on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway last year.

In June, NHAI and traffic police decided to install CCTV cameras at 82 points on the expressway, including Shankar Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Signature Tower, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Sirhaul and Kherki Daula toll plazas, that would be equipped for surveillance, automatic number plate recognition and speed detection.

A total of 1,201 accidents were reported in Gurgaon in 2016, according to the Gurgaon police. Compared to 2011, when 971 accidents took place, there has been a 23% jump in accidents over the five-year period.