Gurgaon: Traffic police fine 24,842 vehicles on Zero Tolerance Day

The Gurugram traffic police and all police stations in its jurisdiction observed Zero Tolerance Day against traffic violations on Saturday. The drive started at 10 am and continued till late evening.

Till 8pm, the number of vehicles against which fines were issued was 24,842.The amount of money collected as penalty was ₹26,19,800, the police said.

The Gurgaon traffic police and the area police station issue spot fines to around 3,500 vehicles in a day. However, during the drive on Saturday, the number of vehicles against which challans were issued stood at 24,842.

Maximum number of challans were issued for driving without seat belts and helmets, wrong parking and driving in the wrong direction.

Ravinder Kumar, public relations officer (PRO), Gurgaon police, said that special emphasis was laid on enforcing discipline among two-wheeler users and also those found exceeding speed limits.

“Our teams were also deployed to catch violators who break rules on the expressway, as maximum accidents take place there. Next on our agenda is to enforce traffic discipline at a large number of dark spots on National Highway- 8 and other parts in the city, as our goal is to reduce fatalities on the road,” he added.

Apart from drives to enforce road rules, the Gurgaon police is also planning to launch a special drive to check drink driving during the night, especially on the busy MG Road, Golf Course Road and the Huda City Centre Road.

The drive, which started at 10am will continue till 10 pm, the police said. Apart from challans, the police will also hold awareness talks on Zero Tolerance days in future.