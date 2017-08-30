Gurgaon: Twenty five booked for misbehaving with cops in Basai, stealing key

Twenty five residents of Basai village were booked for allegedly snatching the key of a police vehicle, manhandling police officers and indulging in violence near Basai bus stand. The police said that the two main accused Bobby Kataria, of Basai, and Munna, were leading a group of 20 to 25 men who had blocked the road near the bus stand to protest against the police.

Kataria had posted a live update on Facebook on August 18 alleging that a minor girl had been kidnapped from Sector 9A. The video caused a furore on social media after which the Gurgaon police investigated the case and observed that it was not a matter of kidnapping but a fight between two families.

The police were investigating the matter. On Tuesday night, Kataria, along with a group of 20 to 25 men, blocked the Basai road and started protesting against the police, alleging that they had hacked his Facebook ID.

When a team led by ASI Mahabir Singh reached the spot, the accused got into a tussle with the police and refused to vacate the road, after which they allegedly snatched the keys of the police vehicle and escaped.

A case was registered on the complaint of ASI Mahabir Singh against two accused and 20 other unidentified men under sections 323, 186,332,353,506 and 379B of the IPC.

Inspector Bijender Singh, SHO, Sector 9A police station, said that these men had blocked the road and instead of listening to the police, was inciting people against the police through social media.

Another case was registered against Kataria at Sector 5 police station while he tried to take a video of the police check post near the CRPF Chowk. While making the video, the accused alleged that the police were drunk and misbehaved with officials on duty. A case was registered against the accused on the complaint of ASI Bijender Singh.