Gurgaon: Two lanes dedicated for RFID tag users at Kherki Daula

Following criticism over perennial traffic jams at Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to dedicate two lanes for commuters using radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, termed as FasTag Lanes.

In order to ensure commuters not having RFID tags do not enter these two lanes, NHAI and officials of the Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL) have decided to take all necessary steps and fine the violators after a 15-day trial run.

“There is a provision to fine commuters entering the RFID lanes without tags and causing a delay in payments. We want to educate commuters for 15 days using all possible measures such as displaying warnings, marking lanes and deploying manpower. A penalty would be the last resort,” said Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI.

“FastTag is the tag fixed on the windscreen of a vehicle that can be read automatically and the toll fee debited from the FasTag account of the vehicle. With this tag, a vehicle can cross any toll plaza on national highways throughout India. From today, on all toll plazas of NHAI, one lane in each direction has been reserved for FasTag users,” said Sharma.

Lane 3, in Jaipur-Delhi direction, and Lane 17 in Delhi-Jaipur direction have been reserved for FasTag users. Necessary signboards and road marking have also been done.

“The vehicles having FasTag will cross the toll without stopping. The users of this tag will not have to suffer traffic congestion. Lane marking has been done as per guidelines on Lane 3 and Lane 17. Signboards have also been installed 500 metres before the toll on both sides,” said S Raghuraman, chief executive officer (CEO), MCEPL.

“We have also decided to allow ambulances to use these lanes, following directions from the district administration in this regard,” the CEO said.