Gurgaon: Van waylaid in Daruhera, Rs 20 lakh, gun looted

In a daylight heist, four to five men in a car looted over Rs 20 lakh from a van in Daruhera on Monday.

The occupants of the van, which belongs to an online retailer, were on their way to Rewari to deposit the cash when they were waylaid by the assailants, who were in a Hyundai i20, near Omaxe mall in Daruhera around 11.30am.

Immediately after the incident, senior police officers reached the spot to investigate the matter.

The victims — the driver and guard of the van — told the police in their complaint that the accused overtook their van and blocked their way near Omaxe mall. They then approached the van and threw chilly powder in their eyes. The assailants then looted Rs 19.23 lakh from the van and also took away the double barrel gun of the security guard.

The police believe that the heist could be the handiwork of criminals from outside the district. Officers from Rewari police also scanned the CCTV footage from Kherki Daula toll plaza to identify the vehicle used by the accused.

Sources said the police also conducted searches in Delhi based on a vehicle registration number provided by eyewitnesses. It was later discovered that the robbers had used a fake number plate, police said.

Deputy superintendent of police Satpal said three to four police teams have been constituted to investigate the heist and nab the accused.

“We are working on various clues. The CCTV footage from the area is being scanned and the culprits will be nabbed soon,” said deputy superintendent of police, Rewari, Mohammed Jamal.

A week earlier, miscreants had looted around Rs 3 lakh from a trader in Rewari grain marker after throwing chilly powder in his eyes.

On May 26, two youth had snatched Rs 3.5 lakh from a passenger of an autorickshaw on circular road in Rewari at gunpoint. The accused had snatched the money near the Jain school and had escaped from the spot, police said. Rewari police later arrested two locals, including one Deepak alias Deepu, and recovered a motorcycle, a pistol, and live cartridges from his possession.