Gurgaon villagers give tearful send-off to Pulwama martyr

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable Jaswant Singh (36) of 183 battalion, who was martyred in the Pulwama (J&K) attack on Saturday, was cremated with full state honours at his native village Shekhupur, Farrukhnagar in Gurgaon on Sunday.

The body was wrapped in the Tricolour after it was brought in the bedecked vehicle to his village and a large number of people, including officials of the district administration and those neighbouring areas, paid homage. He was also accorded a gun salute.

The district administration also decided to name a government school in the village after Singh. The demand had been put forward by the village panchayat. Gurgaon deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh agreed to grant the villagers’ wish to have the village school named after their fallen hero.

Eight security personnel, including four CRPF men, were martyred and seven others injured when a group of terrorists attacked the district police lines (DPL) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district early on Saturday. The terrorist carried out a suicide attack on the DPL, triggering a massive gunfight in which three terrorists were also killed.

Singh’s last journey, which began at around 11am from Delhi airport, was attended by local residents, family members, relatives and officials of the district and police administration and CRPF officials.

At the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, senior officials and minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju paid tributes to the martyr.

Raghubir Singh (90), the braveheart’s father, had tears in his eyes. His brother Brahm Prakash said he was drafted into the CRPF in 2003 and for last one year, he was posted in Pulwama.

Read I Gurgaon: BSF jawan found dead at Bhondsi camp, suicide suspected

“He was fond of travelling and adventure and was liked by all in the village,” Prakash said.

Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary, Gurgaon deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh and CRPF DIG Bhanu Pratap Singh were among the dignitaries present at the cremation.

Chaudhary announced a compensation of ₹50 lakh for the martyr’s family. Singh is survived by wife Rekha Devi, who is a constable with Delhi police, daughter Deepika (11) and son Keshav (8).

He was the youngest of five brothers and two sisters.