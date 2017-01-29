Gurgaon: Visibility to be poor Monday morning

After an interim respite from the chill, the temperature has dipped in the days following the Thursday’s thunderstorm. The minimum temperature was 10.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, three degrees below normal, compared to 12.2 degree Celsius a day earlier. The region was also covered by fog which is expected to last one more week.

The Met department said Monday morning will be foggy and visibility is expected to be low. Poor visibility might cause inconvenience to commutes on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and even on the internal roads of the city.

“The upcoming week will experience dense fog and visibility is expected to be below 50 metres during the early hours. This is being predicted as the western disturbance wind is making a comeback to the region,” an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said.

The maximum temperature was 18.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, one degree above normal, and cold winds swept the city the entire day.

However, no rainfall and thunderstorm warnings have been issued by the Met department.

The Met department has predicated colder days ahead. “The minimum temperature is expected to fall by one or two degrees on Monday,” the weatherman said.

The air quality, however, has improved after a day of rain on January 26 cleared the pollutants. The particulate matter (PM) 2.5 level was recorded at 255 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) on Sunday against the permissible limit of 60 (µg/m³). The PM2.5 level was over six times normal in the last two months.

Doctors have advised residents, especially those who have respiratory issue, to stay indoors and avoid prolonged exposure to the cold. “As oxidative stress is one of the main pathogenic mechanisms of PM2.5, taking antioxidant supplements or nutritious food (for example, w-3 fatty acids in fish oil) is necessary in this weather,” , Dr Neeraj Gupta, senior consultant , pulmonology, Paras hospitals, Gurgaon, said.