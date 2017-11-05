Gurgaon: Weekend power cuts hurt Manesar industry owners

The industry owners of Manesar said on Sunday that they are unhappy with the electricity distribution and transmission companies such as Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) in the light of frequent supply shortfall and power cuts.

Extended power cuts were reported across a significant portion of Manesar since 9am on Sunday, affecting nearly 400 small factories which are fully dependent on government supply. The reason for the power cuts is not clear to the owners whose factories are open and employees are on duty. With electtricity in short supply, the plants have been forced to operate diesel generators to run their units, which in turn leads to cost overruns.

Utlity officials said power cuts happen due to maintenance work and efforts are made to inform the consumers before hand.

Lalit Jalal, a factory owner in Sector 8, said, “I am very worried about extended power cuts every Saturday and Sunday. I am unable to understand why the utlities have resorted to cutting down on electricity supply to industrial units. The government repeatedly and emphatically announced round-the-clock supply to industries as part of measures to ensure ease of doing business. But this has not been translated into reality as yet. Government does not realize how costly it is for factory owners to run a plant on diesel generator sets.”

A production loss is unavoidable, as labourers have no work in the time it takes to switch from regular supply to diesel generator sets. Industry owners, who takes sotck of power consumption at the end of every month, said drawing power from diesel gensets costs them around 1.5 times more than regular supply.

“Sector 8 is home to mostly small factories and they mostly outsource their business or work on Sundays to avoid the crippling impact of power cuts. Officials of a small industrial unit said on Sunday that there has been a power cut since 9am and it is likely to be restored only after the evening sets in. Most factory owners are compelled to run diesel generator sets to ensure production doesn’t suffer,” Sunil Singh Pawar, legal advisor to IMT Manesar Industrial Association, said. He said timely alerts should be sent, so that work schedules are adjusted accordingly.

Taranjit Singh, another factory owner in Sector 6, said, “There was a 4-hour power cut in this sector as well. The outage lasted from 11m to 2.45pm.It seems we will have to adapt and learn to work without electricity.”

The association has requested the DHBVN to arrange electricity supply through an alternative source in case the HVPN needs to carry out routine maintenance at a particular substation.

Manoj Tyagi, general secretary of the association, said, “The HVPN is carrying out maintenance at a substation, which distributes electricity to Sector 8 and the supply had to be suspended temporarily. Industry owners want the DHBVN to make alternative arrangements in the event of a planned outage in the future.”

Anil Yadav, superintending engineer, HVPN, said that maintenance work will carried out by routine every weekend and the timing would be conveyed in advance.

“We draw electricity from the HVPN and if they cut supply, we iwll have to look for an alternative source,” Sanjiv Chopra, chief engineer, DHBVN, said.