Gurgaon: Widow in Sushant Lok-1 murdered four days ago, cops suspect robbery

A 55-year-old woman, who was living alone in her Sushant Lok Phase-1 home was found murdered on Thursday morning.

The police suspect robbery could be the motive behind the murder as the house was found ransacked. The police also suspect that accused were acquaintances of the victim as preliminary investigation suggested they were able to easily gain access to the three-storey house.

Officers at the Sector 29 police station said that the woman had died around four days ago.

A case has been registered at the Sector 29 police station under Section 302 of the IPC and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Friday, the police said.

The victim was identified as Alka Kumar, a widow, who had been living alone in her house after the death of her husband three years ago. Her son Aatish Kumar is an engineer and lives in the USA with his family.

The murder came to light only when the victim’s son Aatish had asked his father-in-law Suraj Prakash Vohra to check upon his mother after she had failed to reply to his repeated phone calls.

On Thursday morning, when Vohra came to the house, he found the main gate without any lock. However, the basement and ground floor was locked. Vohra along his relatives checked the door of the first floor around 11am, found the door ajar and noticed a strong smell coming from the room.

In his complaint, Vohra told the police that when they went inside, they found Alka’s body inside the lobby opposite the kitchen. The victim’s hand and feet were tied, and blood was splattered all around. It seemed that the victim had been hit with a blunt object on the head, legs, feet and face. He also told the police that they found all household goods ransacked.

Vohra also said that Aatish had called his mother on Saturday but there was no response, after which his daughter sent him a message on Wednesday night to check upon her mother-in-law. As it was late in the night, they decided to visit Alka on Thursday morning.

Alka’ husband, who was in the merchant navy, had died in 2013 and the victim had been living alone since.

Vikas Kaushik, the station house officer of Sector 29 police station, said that a case has been registered in this regard under Section 302 of the IPC and the matter is being probed. Kaushik also said that since both the plots on sides of her home were vacant, the neighbours could not get to know about the incident.

“The entry of the accused to the house is friendly but we will probe the case from all angles,” he said.