Gurgaon woman alleges she was stalked, cops arrest suspect

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly stalked and sexually harassed around 8pm on Saturday near Arjun Nagar in New Colony area while she was driving home on her scooter. The police said they arrested the suspect upon receiving a complaint.

In her complaint to the police, she alleged that the accused intentionally rammed her scooter from behind thrice following which she slowed down.

A case was lodged at the New Colony police station under Section 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC.

She alleged that the man stopped his bike and verbally abused her and passed lewd comments. The woman said the man allegedly hit her and she fell on the road with her scooter.

“I got scared and called out for help. Some passersby called the police. The man continued to verbally abuse me even when the police reached the spot. I informed the police about the incident but the police tried to convince me not to file a report,” alleged the victim.

Meanwhile, the police said they arrested the accused on Saturday. He was identified as Gaurav Gulati, of Devi Lal Colony.

“The accused was arrested and was sent to jail on Sunday. We acted swiftly upon receiving the complaint,” said inspector Babu Lal, station house master, New Colony police station.

Earlier, on August 6, a 22-year-old woman alleged that two men in car stalked her and passed lewd comments while she was travelling on a scooter in Sector 18. The incident allegedly took place around 11.45pm when she was headed home. A case was registered with the Sector 14 police under the Section 534 D (stalking) of the IPC but no arrest had been made.