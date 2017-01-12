Gurgaon: Woman ‘resisted’ abduction bid at Iffco Chowk

Unidentified men in an SUV allegedly tried to abduct an IT firm executive at Iffco Chowk on Monday evening, police said on Thursday.

The woman, who works as consultant, did not file a formal complaint but police reached out to her on Wednesday evening after they were informed of her post on a social media platform. A case under sections 354 (criminal force with intent to outrage modesty of a woman), and 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent to wrongfully confine a person) of the Indian Penal Code has been filed at the Sector 18 police station and the investigation is on, assistant commissioner of police, Manish Sehgal, a Gurgaon police spokesperson, said.

Police have collected a few footages from CCTV cameras installed on buildings near Iffco Chowk where the alleged incident took place.

The woman had posted about the incident on Facebook in a Gurgaon community page on Tuesday and it received a lot of response in the form of comments and likes. The woman did not want to approach the police but some people informed officials about the Facebook post.

In her post, the woman said she deboarded a Volvo bus from Jaipur at Iffco chowk around 7 pm on Monday. As she was waiting at a traffic light to cross the road, a white Scorpio stopped in front of her and a person came out from back door. He held her arm tightly and started pulling her into the vehicle.

“I with all my strength pushed myself away and started screaming. No one came to help me on that crowded busy road....(sic),” she said in the post. As soon as the traffic light was about to turn red, the man threw her on the road and fled spot in the vehicle, the post said.

She took five minutes to get herself together and ran to other side of the road with her luggage until she was surrounded by enough people, the post said. She said, “there was not even a single traffic police (personnel) or any cop on the busy road.” She concluded the post saying she was not sure for how many nights she would not be able to sleep.

“We are probing the matter. Police reached the woman as soon as we got information,” Sandeep Khirwar, commissioner of police, Gurgaon, said.