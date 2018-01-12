Gurgaon: Youngest Indian European tour winner gives lessons to budding golfers

Aspiring golfers got a ‘masterclass’ in golf with Shubhankar Sharma, the youngest Indian to win a European tour, at the DLF Golf Club on Thursday.

The 21-year-old won the Joburg Open, held in South Africa last month which is part of the illustrious European tour. Shubhankar is now part of an elite list of Indian golfers, such as Arjun Atwal, Jeev Milkha Singh, SSP Chawrasia and Anirban Lahiri, who have won a European tour.

One of the upcoming golfers who was a part of the training session Reyna Kapur said, “I thoroughly enjoyed the golf session today. I was really excited to meet Shubhankar since I had heard a lot about him. He gave us interesting insights on Golf which were really informative. I hope that I will also be able to achieve what he has done at his age.”

Shubhankar was also felicitated for winning the Joburg Open that allows him a direct entry to the upcoming British Open 2018 after the training session.

The six years Shubhankar spent in Gurgaon were vital in shaping his golfing career as he trained at the golf course. “Golf has been my passion since childhood and I am grateful to the city for shaping my career. The city has an unparalleled golf course and a state-of-the-art academy which has not only helped players like me grow, but gives an opportunity to promising golfers to hone their skills,” Shubhankar said.

“It is heartening to see the sport develop so much and the response by youngsters is a testament to this,” the golfer added.

For the budding golfers, the opportunity to rub shoulders with a professional player and closely watch his skills and mastery through a training session was a dream come true.

“Shubhankar is a world champion in the making. His recent win speaks volumes of his dedication towards the game. We are committed to supporting him in his quest to excel in the sport,” Aakash Ohri, senior executive director of DLF 5, where the golf course is located, said.