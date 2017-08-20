GurgaonOne shows the way, turns Zero waste society by installing composter

GurgaonOne, a condominium on old Delhi-Gurgaon Road in Sector 22 became a Zero Waste society with the inauguration of the Organic Waste Composter on Saturday.

The same was a culmination of a project on solid and green waste management commissioned by residents. With the city’s only solid waste treatment plant at Bandhwari lying defunct for the last four years, residents across housing societies have been embracing the concept of Zero Waste by virtue of adopting innovative ways of segregating and treating their waste.

The 10-year-old condominium is spread across 11 acres and around 283 families reside in the complex. The successful waste management project has not only gone a long way in keeping their premises clean, but has also emerged as a template for other residents to follow.

Earlier, residents grappled with waste pile-up on the premises and even accused the authorities of not collecting garbage. They even complained of illegal landfill sites.

The RWA members said the initiative was taken as the 40% area of the complex is green area and manure was required for its maintenance. They said they used to purchase manure from outside and it cost them a significant amount of money. However, with an effective waste disposal mechanism in place now, the compost from garbage has significantly reduced the reliance on manure sourced externally.

The initiative involved the use of composter and segregation of sanitary waste and e-waste. Residents even roped in private agencies for the project.

In major parts of the city, sanitary napkins are still not segregated from other solid waste and are disposed of with other waste.

“We rolled out the total waste management project in February this year and had started training the residents in “Segregation of Waste at Source”. In time, residents learned to segregate kitchen and horticulture waste, recyclable waste, sanitary waste, and e-Waste,” Shabnam Das Gupta, a resident, said.

The initiative started with making GurgaonOne Apartments a “Polythene Free Condominium”.

Haryana PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh, who inaugurated the organic waste composter in the society, said, “This initiative by residents is commendable in making the complex “Fully Waste Free”. It will also contribute greatly towards reducing the load on the city’s landfill areas.”

The residents’ welfare association (RWA) had approached MCG officials for subsidy, but were told the civic body isn’t authorised to provide the same. However, the MCG did help residents build the shed for the composter at the complex.

“The waste from our kitchens and horticulture waste from our green areas are converted to compost.Our sanitary waste and e-waste are disposed of as per the guidelines under the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 notified by the Union government. The composter, with a daily intake capacity of 500kg compostable waste, shall annually produce approximately 40,000kg compost that shall not only take care of the complex’s manure requirement but also render the organic compost available for buy back by the MCG,” Navneet Singh Sahni, president, GurgaonOne Resident Welfare Association (GORWA), said.

“The initiative was successful with the help and contribution of residents. A sum of ₹12 lakh was spent to implement the project. Funds were raised through donation from residents. Such effective waste management at the community-level and involvement of citizens in the drive is the first step towards a cleaner city that sets the tone for the MCG for implementing bigger plans at the city-level,” Lt Col(Retd) Sanjay Sehgal, said.

RWA members said the initiative is in line with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, a flagship cleanliness project of the Centre. They said the compost from kitchen and horticulture waste will be used as manure.