Hardeep Singh is new Gurgaon DC, Umashankar is MCG commissioner

Haryana government on Saturday posted 2006 batch IAS officer Hardeep Singh as the new deputy commissioner of Gurgaon replacing incumbent TL Satyaprkash, who has been transferred as director, town and country planning, Haryana.

Singh was serving as administrator, Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda), Panchkula, and additional director, urban estates.

V Umashankar, the officer on special duty, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), has been given additional charge as commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG). Satyaprakash was holding the post of MCG commissioner too.

The new assignments were notified in a transfer order of 13 IAS and Harvaya Civil Service (HCS) officials announced by the state government on Saturday afternoon.

Satyaprakash will also be special secretary to government of Haryana, town and country planning, apart from being director, information, public relations and cultural affairs, and special secretary, information, public relations and cultural affairs, according to the state government’s press release.

A 2002 batch IAS officer, Satyaprakash came to the city as Gurgaon’s deputy commissioner in November, 2014. He had a relatively smooth tenure till September 28, 2016, when massive waterlogging after a downpour triggered mile-long snarls on Gurgaon roads. The incident brought the city administration under the scanner. He was also involved in a verbal duel with local MLA Umesh Agarwal towards the end of 2016.

Sources said even though his promotion was due, Satyaprakash was keen on being relieved from responsibilities in Gurgaon for a relatively less complicated post.

Among other transfers, 2011 batch IAS officer, Amit Khatri has been given the additional charge of additional chief executive officer, GMDA, against a vacant post. Ashok Kumar Garg has been posted as joint additional chief executive officer, GMDA, against a vacant post.

The incumbent director, information, public relations and cultural affairs, Sameer Pal Srow (IAS 2002 batch) has been posted as deputy commissioner, Faridabad. Rohtash Singh Kharb (IAS 2003 batch) is the new deputy commissioner, Yamunanagar, replacing SS Phulia (IAS 2005 batch) who has been posted as the new state project director, Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad. Kharb was serving as director, elementary education.