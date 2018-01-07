Haryana chief minister okays state slum in-situ rehabilitation policy

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar have approval to a slum-in-situ rehabilitation policy on Sunday. The policy lays down framework for providing housing to those living in slums or on government land in urban areas across the state.

The announcement was made by Haryana Urban Local Bodies (ULB) minister Kavita Jain. She said the government would allot develop houses for slum-dwellers under a public-private partnership model. “The private partner for slum redevelopment project would be selected through an open bidding process,” Jain said.

According to the 2011 Census, Gurgaon has a total of 30,888 slums where the population is 1,44,805. This figure is around 16.33% of the total population of Gurgaon city—8,86,519 people.

Presently, the population of Gurgaon is pegged to be over 24 lakh and the number of slums is also expected to have increased since then.

Though the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has no official data on the exact number of slums and its dwellers for the city, the largest slums are concentrated around Bhim Nagar, sectors 54, 57, near Gurgaon railway station, Kanhai, Palam Vihar, DLF Phase I and DLF Phase III.

Talking about providing alternate housing facility to slum dwellers while the housing units are being built, Jain said the selected developer would pay a fixed sum to every household so that beneficiaries can move to another location when the construction starts.

The ULB minister added that the rent for such areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) would be Rs3,000 per month.

Officials added that the rent would be paid by the developer to the project beneficiaries till the date of handing over the project to the MCG.

The ownership right of the unit allotted to a beneficiary would be given after 15 years from the time of allotment. Till such time, the beneficiary would occupy the unit on lease. The lease money would be Rs20,000 per annum, officials said.

“The ownership right to the eligible beneficiaries, as identified by the local authority, would be given after 15 years on the payment of Rs1 lakh to the MCG,” Jain said.

The minister added that the MCG would have to ensure that a Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of the rehabilitated slum dwellers is made within a year from the time of allotment of the flat or dwelling unit.

The RWA would then be responsible for the maintenance component of the redeveloped slums, she said, adding that the allotment of units would be held under the chairmanship of MCG commissioner.

Residents of several upscale localities and sectors in Gurgaon have time and again protested against the mushrooming of slums in their respective areas leading to unhygienic conditions, and alleged increase in crime.