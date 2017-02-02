Haryana govt asked Gurgaon DC to adjudicate on 464 acre Gwalpahari land in 6 weeks

Before it got an order divesting the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) of 464 acre of prime land put on hold, the Haryana government had asked the then deputy commissioner to adjudicate upon the Gwalpahari land issue “in a time bound manner not exceeding six weeks”.

A communication was sent to then Gurgaon deputy commissioner TL Satyaprakash on November 23, 2016, by principal secretary, industries and commerce (PSIC), Devender Singh, on a representation submitted by a private firm for setting up a special economic zone (SEZ) in the area to the state government. The company had represented that mutation pertaining to its land was carried out on December 18, 2015, in violation of orders of two financial commissioners, revenue departments, as well as civil court.

PSIC wrote to the deputy commissioner that the matter was examined by chief secretary and, on his recommendations, the chief minister has desired that the matter be adjudicated by DC in his revenue court in a time-bound manner not exceeding six weeks. The SEZ firm was one of the several private companies, realtors and individuals claiming the land.

On January 2, Satyaprakash, who was also holding the additional charge of municipal commissioner at that time, gave an order cancelling the mutation of 464 acre that was in the name of the MCG. The order was sent to the chief secretary’s office for approval.

The MCG, which was being divested of the land, took up the matter, filing an appeal in the court of divisional commissioner D Suresh who stayed the district collector’s order on Monday. “The chief minister’s office had also realised the ramifications of the district collector’s order and got it put on hold,” sources said. The next hearing in the court of divisional commissioner is on February 22.

Chief secretary DS Dhesi could not be contacted. However, Devender Singh, who sent the communication, said that an SEZ was approved by the state and Central governments in 2007 with all clearances, but later the title of the land over which it was to come up was contested by MCG after it came under their jurisdiction.

“A letter had come from Union secretary, department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP), that SEZ once approved by the Central and state government, should not be stopped from operating it until a competent court decides the matter. There were meetings held and a decision was taken that the matter be decided by either civil courts or courts of competent jurisdiction,” he said. The issue of ownership of land in Gwalpahari village has been embroiled in legal battles for more than three decades with multiple cases in revenue and judicial courts.