Haryana govt tells schools to change timings till Nov 30

The Haryana director of school education has told all schools across the state to change their timings to 9am-3.30pm till November 30 because of increased level of pollution and low visibility on roads early in the morning.

The step comes in the backdrop of Delhi government issuing an order to keep schools shut on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh confirmed that the order has been forwarded to all Gurgaon schools. “Directives have been issued and they will be enforced in Gurgaon schools,” Singh said.

Principal of Suncity school Rupa Chakravarty said that the management has received a circular on the change in timing and they will implement the same.

Principal of Delhi Public School, Sector 45, Aditi Misra said the school will implement the timings from day after. “The change has to be implemented on short notice and hence, on Wednesday, parents will be alerted of the new timings as directed by the Haryana Government. Accordingly, the school will revise its schedule of operations,” Misra said.

A circular issued by the Shri Ram schools to parents stated that all campuses of the school will remain closed on Wednesday, November 8, in light of increased pollution levels in NCR. The school has also decided to suspend all sports activities until further notice.

“The school administration, in consultation with the school team, has decided to modify and reorganise the sports classes and other annual events.” the circular read.

Parents though were unhappy with the state government’s directive and said the schools should close down till the smog lessens.

“The Delhi government has closed all schools. The Haryana government should also take the same stand and close all schools across the state, indefinitely. Kids are more susceptible to develop respiratory ailments,” Manish Sinha, a resident of Essel Towers, said, adding that in the spirit of not taking a chance with her children, she plans to keep them indoors for some time.

Last year on November 4, four schools in the city had closed down due to high pollution level in the city. Subsequently, on November 8, eight other schools also decided to close operations for a few days.