Haryana police gets first digital investigation centre

The Haryana police have set up the country’s first centre for digital investigation and training in Gurgaon in a bid to enhance cyber policing and monitor social media content.

The state-of-the-art facility -- Digital Investigation Training and Analysis Centre (DITAC) -- on the third floor of Traffic Tower in Sushant Lok 1 was inaugurated by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday.

The CM refused to share details of the centre terming it a ‘confidential’ matter concerning police investigation.

The centre, comprising a Cyber Forensic Lab equipped with high-end tools, would provide training in advanced digital investigations to police personnel from Haryana and other state police departments besides facilitating exclusive monitoring of social media content.

“Equipped with Cyber Forensic and Social Monitoring Lab, the facility will train police officials of Haryana and other states in cyber crime investigations,” inspector general (CID) Anil Kumar Rao said.

It is billed as the first centre of its kind in the country to be operated by a state police (crime branch of Haryana CID) in collaboration with the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO).

“The centre will keep a tab on sensitive and provocative content on social media besides imparting short-term and long-term training to selected police officials. Technical experts from NTRO and the government of India will also extend support in trainings,” Alok Joshi, NTRO chairman, said.

Dispelling apprehensions about the facility being used to spy on the privacy of people on social media, Haryana’s director general of police, KP Singh, said, “Only seditious, inflammatory and hate spreading posts would be monitored.”

The centre will be supervised by IG (CID) Anil Kumar Rao and the Gurgaon wing will be monitored by IG (Security) Sanjay Kumar. The facility has costed ₹22 crore and the major portion was funded by the Union government.

Commissioner of police, Gurgaon, Sandeep Khirwar, said the idea behind the facility was to enhance digital investigations.

“The MoU between Haryana police and NTRO was signed in August this year. It will definitely help us solve cyber crime cases, more so after cashless transactions are catching up fast,” Khirwar said.

According to police records, 2,270 cases related to cyber crime were registered at the Cyber Crime Cell in 2016. This is a 15% (347) increase from 1,923 such cases registered in 2015. This year 1,260 cases (more than 55%) were related to online banking and cheating through credit and debit cards. In 2015, half of the total cyber crime cases concerned debit/credit cards frauds.