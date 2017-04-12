Haryana Roadways strike: Gurgaon passengers take to other states’ roadway buses

The usually chaotic Iffco Chowk bus terminal appeared quieter on Wednesday afternoon with fewer commuters around, partly due to the strike by Haryana Roadways employees. They have been on an indefinite strike since Monday night over issuance of permits to private operators. Over 3,500 buses have been off roads as a result.

Unlike the rest of the state, those commuting from Gurgaon are less affected as they have access to state roadway buses of Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

However, it is not that they are not inconvenienced at all. They either have to travel to New Delhi to take a connecting bus or take longer and costlier journeys in other state roadway buses.

Those travelling towards Panipat, Sonepat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala and Chandigarh are taking Punjab Roadways buses from Kashmiri Gate (Maharana Pratap) inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) in New Delhi.

“For my metallurgy business, I commute between Gurgaon and Chandigarh twice a week using the Haryana Roadways’ Volvo (luxury class) buses. After learning about the strike, I looked for alternative mode of travel and realised it wasn’t a major hassle. Punjab Roadways buses are accessible from Kashmiri Gate ISBT and the Delhi metro service is also available for commuting towards Gurgaon. Hence, the strike has not been a major problem,” Kulwant Sandhu of Zirakpur said.

At the Iffco Chowk junction, those heading towards southern and western Haryana were seen opting for Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) buses.

“I prefer Rajasthan roadway buses than those of Haryana Roadways as I feel the drivers are more reliable and do not drive rashly. However, their timings are erratic and I am mostly forced to rely on Haryana Roadways. The strike has limited my travel options and reduced instant availability of buses,” said Vikas Ahir Yadav of Bhiwani.

Those heading towards Yamunanagar and Kalka are taking Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses that offer longer and costlier journeys.

“I could not get reservations in Kalka Shatabdi train and so was hoping to take a direct Haryana Roadways bus to Kalka. I checked online and there were no tickets available on their official website. I am now taking a HRTC bus that costs Rs500 more and will take me there only after a layover at Chandigarh with a one-hour scheduled stop,” Ishan Mittal of DLF Phase 1 said.