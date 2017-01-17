Haryana shuts all govt and private primary schools till Jan 19

The Haryana government has announced that all government and private primary schools in the state will remain closed until January 19 in the wake of intense cold.

Education minister Ram Bilas Sharma said the winter break will continue till Thursday as temperatures in most parts of the state has remained below 5.3 degrees.

But schools in the city said they had no information about any such directive.

Most schools in Gurgaon had resumed classes for the primary wing from Monday, while some restarted classes for students above class 4 from January 9.

“We have not received any information to close the school due to the cold. Neither have the parents objected to sending children to school in the cold,” Sudha Goyal, director, Scottish High International School, said.

Aditi Mishra, principal, DPS Sector 45, “We haven’t received any such notice from the government and the temperature during the day is quite normal,” said.

Rohit Mann, director Lancers International School, said,“We will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday as we have received the direction from the government.”

Gurgaon district administration officials said directions from the government has been received in this regard.

Vinay Pratap Singh, additional deputy commissioner, said, “The district education officer has received the copy of the notice and we have intimated government as well as private schools on Tuesday. The step was taken after extreme cold weather was witnessed across the state.”