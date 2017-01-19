Haryana to observe ‘Cashless Week’ from Jan 20

The Haryana government has decided to observe a ‘Cashless Week’ from January 20 to 27 to promote digital payments in the state. Earlier, the government had offered lucky draws and other incentives for cashless transactions. The government has also decided to engage college students and staff, both teaching and non-teaching, to promote the mission.

Stating this, a spokesman of the higher education department of Haryana government said that vice-chancellors of all universities and principals of all government colleges and government-aided private colleges in the state have been instructed to arrange special training sessions for students, and teaching and non-teaching staff.

He said necessary instructions have been issued to students and staff to register and upload details of achievements regarding cashless transactions on the web portal of Vittiya Saksharta Abhiyan (Visaka) on a day-to-day basis.

There are 118 colleges in Haryana, of which, six are located in Gurgaon with 25,000 students enrolled. As many as 14,000 students are enrolled in two colleges -- Gurgaon Girls College and the Guru Dronacharya College -- located in urban areas alone and they will lead the campaign.

Dr Sangita Sharma, principal, Guru Dronacharya College, said, “We have received the letter from the government in this regard. On Friday, we will be having a meeting to chalk out a plan of execution. Students will be trained and they will go door-to-door, helping people use cashless modes of transaction.”

“It is a government direction to go cashless and stop cash-based payments, so we have to make the drive successful,” Dr Chetna Sehrawat, principal, Gurgaon Girls College, said.

The purpose of Visaka -- an initiative of the Union ministry of human resource development -- is to actively engage students to encourage and motivate people to adopt a digitally enabled cashless economic system for transfer of funds.