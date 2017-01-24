Haryana to reassess controlled areas across the state, survey on cards

The Haryana government want to reassess the status of controlled areas as an exponential increase in such area since 2005 has started to impact agricultural and allied activities.

A letter has been sent to field officers of the town and country planning department, including Gurgaon, to conduct a field survey of controlled areas and assess whether there is any need to review the status.

According to the Punjab Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act 1963, no construction activity can be taken up by a land owner without getting the change of land use licence (CLU) from the town and country planning department.

Haryana has a total area of 44,212 sq km and the department has declared 14,000 sq km as controlled area, which is a major share of the total area.

The entire Gurgaon district is under the Controlled Areas Act, 1963, and there around 120 areas, where no construction activity can be taken up without getting permission from the town and country planning department.

The district town planners have been asked to carry out an assessment within the next 10 days and, after consulting the respective deputy commissioners, they should send a detailed report.

There has been substantial reduction in agricultural activities in Gurgaon due to lack of support for farming and a high demand for real estate. Agriculture data reveals that the district has lost almost 20% land to other activities whereas the national average is 2%. The DTCP enforcement officials also said there are number of permissions that are required to carry out non-agriculture and allied activity, which at present are not allowed.

The letter from the chief coordinator and planner, NCR, Panchkula, to the field offices of the town and country planning department said, “ That those areas where it is felt that unregulated development is not happening and request for change of land use are few, then these areas can be considered for denotification. Also, if there are some areas, which need regulated development, then these can be identified and brought under controlled areas.

Jaiveer Sharma, planning officer, town and country planning department, said directions have to come to them from Chandigarh for carrying out the reassessment of controlled areas.

“The government wants to review the status of the controlled areas because agricultural and allied activities are getting hampered as even minor construction activities can’t be taken up due to strict rules,”Sharma said.