HC to hear two petitions on MCG ward shuffle on May 8 in a single hearing

The Punjab and Haryana high court bench has adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by a local politician against the demarcation of municipal wards to May 8, following a hearing on Thursday.

The petition was filed by Rishi Raj Rana of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

It is the second such petition filed against the demarcation of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) wards that has been accepted by the high court and is under review.

Earlier, in February, the HC stayed the election process following a petition filed by a city-based residents’ welfare association. After multiple adjournments, the hearing on it was finally scheduled for May 8. Both the cases have now been clubbed together.

MCG elections have been pending since June 2016 following a delimitation order issued by the directorate of urban local bodies in March, 2016 calling for reshuffling of wards on the basis of the 2011 census.

Read I Division of wards approved, Gurgaon civic body elections likely in March

As per the order, cities with population between 8 lakh and 10 lakh were to be allotted 32 wards. The total number of wards under the MCG was 35. In 2011, an MCG survey pegged the city’s population at 11.53 lakh. However, as per the 2011 census data, released later, the population figure was 9.1 lakh.

In the petition, Rana and members of Qutub Enclave RWA of DLF Phase 1 had stated that only BJP leaders were selected as the consulting members of the ad hoc committee formed to implement the demarcation of MCG wards. This, Rana contended, violates the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994.

As per section 4(2) of Haryana Municipal Corporation Act ,1994 pertaining to delimitation of wards, an adhoc committee is supposed to be constituted with less than five members from to various areas of interest and expertise.

The consulting members of the ad hoc committee had six members, one more than the maximum permitted, with five of them from the BJP.

The ad hoc committee members included five BJP politicians — Gurgaon MLA Umesh Aggarwal, former MCG mayor Vimal Yadav, former councillors Dalip Sahni and Gargi Kakkar, and BJP’s Gurgaon secretary Anil Yadav . GL Sharma, the chairman of Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited, was only non-political representative.

“It is better if a city does not have an elected body governing the municipal body. The civic body should be free from any political bias. Hence, the HC’s decision is crucial and the judgment should be issued at the earliest,” Rana said.