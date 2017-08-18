Heat on two Gurgaon builders over stalled project in Sector 89

The district town and planning department has asked two developers, Orris infrastructure and Three C Shelters Pvt Ltd, to submit a detailed plan for completion of their residential project in Sector 89 following several complaints from homebuyers.

The district town planner (DTP), Gurgaon, has also sought details of the external and internal development charges (EDC/IDC) collected by them from the buyers of Greenopolis project.

The DTP will also hold an inspection within the next three days.

The move comes after a large number of homebuyers complained to the authority regarding delay in completion of projects, the presence of a nullah which was not in the original plan and several other issues that were raised in a meeting on Wednesday.

The Greenopolis project was launched in 2012 by the two developers as a group housing society spread over 47. 20 acres. While the project was to be completed in 2016, the buyers claimed all that all construction activities ground to a halt in early 2016.

“Most of the buyers have paid around 90% of the total project cost and despite that, work remains unfinished. We have knocked on the doors of AGRF and even complained to the CM’s Window, but apart from hollow promises, nothing much has happened,” Lalit Khanna, a homebuyer, said.

The buyers also alleged that developers have also levied EDC and IDC to the tune of ₹43 crore, but the money has not been deposited with the government, resulting in no road, water and power supply infrastructure. “As this money has not been paid, the charge has snowballed to ₹80 crore, inclusive of interest. Who will pay such a humongous sum?” Ravi Prasad, a buyer and president of Greenopolis Welfare Association, said.

District town planner RS Bhath told Hindustan Times that grievances of the buyers were heard on Wednesday and directions were issued to both the developers to submit a detailed plan on completing the project.

“A site inspection would be conducted within the next 3 days to check the status on ground. We have also sought all details pertaining to collection of EDC/IDC. I have taken cognizance of other complaints as well and these would be addressed in time,” Bhath said.

The DTP officials also said that they have spoken to top officials of both the companies regarding the problems and these would be resolved soon. “A detail list is being complied, as more than 100 buyers have approached the department with complaints,” Jaiveer Sharma, planning officer, said.

A representative of Orris Infrastructure, who visited the DTCP office on Thursday said that the project hasn’t been delayed for too long and they will comply with all the directions . He also said that compliance with Haryana Real Estate Regulation Act (HRERA) will also be ensured.