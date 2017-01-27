Heavy rainfall affects work to restore power in Gurgaon

The process of restoring power to several parts of city that had reported long power cuts, some stretching up to 14 hours following heavy rainfall on Thursday, was still underway the day after.

Till Friday, power had yet to return in several areas of the city.

The officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), which provides power to the city, attributed the long outages to technical faults caused by heavy rain and strong winds on Thursday.

Residents in South City 2, sector 39, 5, 6, 7, 10, 30, Palam Vihar and 23 reported power outages and voltage fluctuations from 3 pm on Thursday to 7 am on Friday.

DHBVN officials claimed that though the supply from power feeders remained uninterrupted; strong winds led to the tripping of power lines and even electric poles collapsing in some areas. They said persistent rainfall till Friday morning also hampered their effort to restore power at the earliest.

“The rainfall was uninterrupted from Thursday afternoon till Friday morning. Our engineers couldn’t carry out repair work till the rains held up as there were fears of electrocution and the overheating of voltage wires that could lead to them catching fire,” Amit Kamboj, executive engineer, DHBVN, said.

He said that once the rains let up at about 5.30 am, the engineers were rushed to the spots to fix the faults and power supply in most parts of the city was restored by 7 am.

Nalini Bajaj, a resident of block D in South City 2 said power supply to her locality had not been adequate over the last couple of days and repeated complaints to the DHBVN yielded no result.Power supply to the area was badly hit on Thursday due to persistent rainfall.

At the Housing Colony in sector 39 and C-block of Sushant Lok Phase 1, power cables snapped, possibly due to the overheating of voltage wires.

“There was no electricity from 11 am to 6 pm on Thursday. The electric pole was partially tilted leading to some power cables snapping. Though the DHBVN officials rushed to the spot, they couldn’t begin repair work till the rain stopped,” AK Nagpal, president of Sushant Lok-1’s residents’ welfare association. said.

Disruption in water supply and inability to access heating devices also compounded people’s woes on a bitterly damp and cold Thursday.

“The power outages took place at the time of water supply and residents couldn’t run their pumps to store water. The power back-up in our society is ill-equipped to supply power to the fixed line to which household electrical equipment such as geysers, heat radiators and room heaters could be connected,” Shwetank Chawla, a resident of Sector 25, said.