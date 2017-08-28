Heavy security in Gurgaon on account of Ram Rahim sentencing

There was heavy security in and around Gurgaon on Monday, in view of Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh’s sentencing. Cops kept a tight vigil across the city as Singh was handed two 10-year prison terms.

Police set up barricades at borders continued to check vehicles throughout the day. They kept a vigil to prevent any untoward incident in the city, which has remained peaceful despite violence across the state in the wake of Singh’s conviction and the verdict.

CBI special judge Jagdeep Singh had pronounced the Dera chief guilty of raping two women followers on Friday.

To prevent movement of Dera supporters to Rohtak, the Gurgaon police had set up special nakas on all routes leading to Rohtak. Seven nakas were set up in Rajendra Park area, Farrukhnagar and Pataudi road, which is the route to be followed to reach Rohtak.

Due to strict checking at Sirhaul border where Delhi police set up a large barricade, traffic congestion was reported in the morning and evening peak hour. The volume of traffic inside the city was, however, less as schools and other institutions had declared an off day in apprehension of violence.

Gurgaon police spokesperson Ravinder Kumar said that night domination drive was also carried out on Sunday to prevent movement of suspicious persons in the city. “Security checks were held and police have been deployed across the district as a preventive measure,” he said.

A large number of plainclothes police were also deployed at the bus stand, railway station and other key public areas in the city. Heavy police presence was also witnessed at the mini secretariat, where around forty to fifty police personnel, including women, stood guard with anti-riot gear that comprised newly issued fibreglass shields.