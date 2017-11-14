Heavy vehicle entry ban results in traffic snarls on Delhi-Gurgaon e-way

With heavy vehicles banned from entering New Delhi, commuters had to cope with hour-long snarls at the Delhi-Gurgaon border as trucks and heavy commercial vehicles were rerouted. The stretch near the Kherki Daula toll plaza and Delhi-Gurgaon border at Sirhaul were especially affected by the ban on heavy vehicle from entering the national capital because of the high pollution level.

“Despite my office and residence being located near the expressway, I have to take the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road (MG) while returning home as the e-way is virtually inaccessible. I was stuck at the toll for two hours on Thursday as well as Friday and have abandoned the route until the ban is in enforce,” Alok Mishra, a resident of RK Puram said.

The police are stopping some trucks and commercial vehicles at Bawal and Kherki Daula toll, and asking them to take different routes bypassing the capital, mainly the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway.

“Traffic police officials have been deputed at 15 entry and exit points in the city to ensure movement of traffic is hindered to the minimum extent,” DCP (traffic) Simardeep Singh said.

Heavy vehicles that make their way towards New Delhi from Faridabad, Pataudi or Sohna, are being halted by the Gurgaon police before the Shankar Chowk flyover, short of Sirhaul toll, and being directed to turn from the service lane of the expressway.

These points have become virtual bottlenecks and have severely crippled traffic movement as these trucks occupy a large portion of the main road aside from the barricades set up by the traffic police. Hence, light vehicles struggle to navigate out of the stretch resulting in kilometers-long traffic jams.

“I take a gamble on the expressway as it is the shortest way back home. If there is heavy traffic then I resort to driving on the opposite side of the moving traffic, and take the service lane from the Delhi-Gurgaon border towards Cyber City for heading towards MG Road,” Sahil Mittal, a resident of Golf Links, said.