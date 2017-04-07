PMO helps man file FIR in Gurgaon after he writes to his ‘bhagwan’ Modi 

A 21-year-old man’s quest for justice was answered on Wednesday after some ‘divine intervention’, or so he claims.

Ram Shankar Yadav, a 21-year-old resident of Bihar, was turned away by three police stations in Delhi and one in Gurgaon when he tried lodging a case of cheating against three men.

That was when Yadav decided to write an emotional letter on January 10 this year to the Prime Minister’s Office addressing Narendra Modi as his ‘bhagwan’ (god) and himself as a ‘bhakt’ (devotee) in distress.

Almost three months after, his prayers seem to have been answered with Yadav getting a call from the Metro police station in Gurgaon on Wednesday for lodging a case on his complaint. Yadav claimed that he was duped by three men in a Metro train when he was on his way to New Delhi station to board a train to Bihar on January 2.

Turned away by police, this loot victim thought of Bhagwan, sent letter to @narendramodi & got response, video by @Sanjeeverma786 @htTweets pic.twitter.com/mW2TMUCmQp — Rashpal Singh (@rashysingh) April 7, 2017

Yadav, who works as an office boy in Gurgaon’s Sukhrali, said in his complaint that he met three people at MG road metro station who told him that they were also going to Bihar. One of the accused told Yadav that his uncle was a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) and they could get him a train ticket easily.

The trio then asked Yadav to de-board to Kashmere Gate metro station and took him to Subhash Nagar on the pretext of getting him a ticket.

There the accused apparently assaulted Yadav, snatched Rs 2,200 in cash, forcibly made him tell them his ATM pin and withdrew Rs 6,000 from his account. The accused also took away his bag that contained his original education certificates.

“I am doing graduation through correspondence and was going to my village in Madhubani district to correct a gaffe in attendance. Due to the incident, I have lost all my academic certificates now,” Yadav told HT.

Read more

After being robbed, Yadav got in touch with his employer who in turn asked him to file a police complaint.

“I went to Subhash Place police station from where I was sent to Kashmere Gate metro police station. From there I was referred to Rithala police station, where too no one listened to my plea. I also approached a local police station in Gurgaon, but nothing happened,” Yadav said.

It was then that he wrote a letter to the PMO, almost a week after the incident. “Wo (Modi) raja hain aur raja bhagwan hote hain (he is king and king is god),” Yadav said.

Following the PMO’s intervention, the police at Metro police station in Gurgaon filed a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (fraud). “We are trying to retrieve CCTV footage and identify the accused,” said sub-inspector Balwant Singh of Metro police station.