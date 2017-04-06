Here’s the complete list of bars, restaurants and hotels affected by SC’s liquor ban in Gurgaon

HT gives you a final list of pub/bars and hotels that fall within 500 metres of state and national highways and have been affected by the Supreme Court order.

The two deputy excise and taxation commissioners of Gurgaon prepared their final list and have red-marked 115 outlets in this zone.

The East zone consists of CyberHub, Udyog Vihar and Palam Vihar which has 65 outlets in the red zone, while the West Zone covers Sohna Road, Sector 29 and NH-8 and has 50 in the red zone.

Total liquor licence issued in Gurgaon: 289

Red Zone: 115

Licences surrendered: 25

Before the SC order became effective from April 1, Gurgaon excise department had issued a total of 289 liquor licences to pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels out of which now 115 are in red zone and 25 licences have been surrendered.

After the confusion prevailed among the pub/bar owners regarding the measurement from the highway, the excise department said it will involve other agencies in measuring the distance from the outer edge of the service lane of the highway.

However, measurements will only happen once pub/bar owners listed below submit an affidavit contesting the Excise department’s measurements. “We will measure the distance on priority and ensure that everything happens by the rulebook and in the spirit of the apex court order,” said HC Dahiya, deputy excise and taxation commissioner, Gurgaon.

Until Wednesday, the excise department had received two affidavits from owners of Chili’s in Ambience Mall and Treehouse Queens Pearl near Rajiv Chowk, Gurgaon contesting the 500 metre distance from NH8.

Here’s a list of all the hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars in Gurgaon that fall under the ambit of the SC order and have lost their liquor licences.