Hero Honda Chowk flyover to open by February 2017

Officials said one side of the Hero Honda Chowk flyover, which witnessed severe traffic snarls in July, will be fully functional and open for use by February next year.

The work on the 1.2 km underpass at the junction has gathered pace, and, if Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) is able to make available the land that is presently under litigation, it could also see completion within the stipulated 30 months.

“The construction of the 1.4km Delhi-Jaipur side of the flyover is in the final stage and only one slab between two pillars remains to be fixed. It will take around 15 days followed by construction of the top layer of the road,” said Madhusudan Rao, AGM of Valecha Engineering Ltd, which is responsible for the construction.

A major intersection of the city, Hero Honda Chowk had witnessed massive jams in the past due to the lack of a flyover and an underpass. Also, motorists were forced to travel for more than 10km towards Kherki Daula toll plaza in order to take a U-turn. This problem will be resolved once both the facilities become operational.

The lack of a passage for the Badshahpur drain also leads to waterlogging at the Hero Honda chowk almost every year.In July this year, a 24-hour jam was witnessed in Gurgaon due to waterlogging at this point.

The crisis led to into heavy criticism of the Gurgaon administration, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the construction company as the jam caused a major gridlock across the city.

Following the gridlock,the district administration had asked NHAI to complete the project at least from one side in minimum time.

The NHAI had awarded the eight-lane flyover project (four lanes on either side) to the construction firm in January 2015 with expected cost of ₹139 crore. Work had begun in February 2015.

The AGM pointed out that once one side of the flyover is completed, the stretch will be used as a diversion road for the traffic coming from Jaipur to Delhi.

“We have constructed four lanes from Delhi to Jaipur and using these as a diversion road. On the other side, not enough space has been made available to construct a diversion road. Therefore, we have decided to divert traffic coming from Jaipur towards Delhi on the newly built flyover and utilise the other side of the existing road to construct the flyover,” Rao said.

Hero Honda Chowk flyover will also give a breather those who have to take U-turns.

The work on the underpass is being carried out simultaneously at the intersection, and, it has also gathered pace. The underpass will help the traffic to move from Sector 34 towards Sector 37. “Work on the underpass is ongoing, but the problem is that a chunk of land, belonging to an individual, is under litigation and construction can’t be done there,” said Rao.