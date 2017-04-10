Home guard constable posing as cop arrested in Gurgaon

A home guard constable posing as a policeman was arrested by the Gurgaon police on Saturday. Police said the home guard constable from Faridabad forced officers at the women’s police station to arrest a Gurgaon-based doctor in a molestation case.

The accused has been identified as Shubham. He was posted in Sector 19 in Faridabad as a home guard constable for the last three years.

According to the complaint filed by the police, the accused came with a woman to the women’s police station at Sector 51 on Saturday. The woman had filed a molestation case against a doctor who worked in a private hospital in Sector 46.

The duo had come to the station urging the police to arrest the doctor and also threatened the officer-in-charge of repercussions if the police did not act.

“Shubham claimed to be holding a senior position in the Haryana police and said he will take action against us if we failed to act. He even claimed that Soma (the complainant) is his friend,” Munesh, an inspector at the women’s police station, said.

An FIR was filed at Sadar police station against the home guard for wearing police uniform and threatening an officer.

A case has been registered under section 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We have arrested him and sent to judicial custody. He was wearing a police uniform which he was not authorised to do. The shoulder batch and the cap of the uniform that he was wearing had the letters “HP” inscribed on them. The letters should read ‘HG’ (home guard),” Vijay Kumar, an inspector of Sadar Police station, said.