HT impact: Guardrail barriers put up to prevent U-turn at accident spot near Gurgaon underpass

After HT published stories on how a U-turn near the newly opened underpass between DLF Phase I metro station and Global Foyer Mall had become an accident spot, the authorities may have finally found a solution.

Construction workers were seen at the spot on Sunday erecting guardrail barriers on a stretch of the Golf Course Road near DLF Phase-1 Rapid Metro station to prevent motorists from driving over the concrete median strips for taking a U-turn and the three-way merging of traffic to curb accidents.

“Huda and DLF officials were directed to speed up work on adopting the necessary safety measures after an unusually high number of accidents were reported from the spot. They have complied and are in the process of installing jersey and guardrail barriers. Once these are installed, traffic snarls and accidents crisis will no longer be concerns on the stretch and vehicles can drive freely to and from the underpasses,” a spokesperson of Gurgaon police said.

Although a few vehicles could still be seen crossing over the median strip located 500 metres from the spot, officials said the same will be curbed in a week with the expansion of guard rail barriers covering most stretches on the Golf Course Road.

“The objective of opening the underpass was to ease bottlenecks and the same was thwarted owing to commuters taking a U-turn or crossing the concrete median strip that was leading to snarls between the underpasses and adding to the chaotic traffic situation. The installation of barriers (guard rail) will finally give South Gurgaon residents a chance to speed through Cyber City and Golf Course Road,” Abhishek Dayal, a resident of Nirvana Country, said.

On Friday, HT had reported that as many as nine accidents had been reported at the spot located between the Cyber City-Golf Course Road underpasses, as vehicles coming from DLF Phase 4, Sector 27, DLF Phase 1 and Gurgaon-Faridabad Road were attempting to cross on to the other side of the road, while those coming from and heading towards the Cyber City underpass were converging with this traffic, leading to accidents.

On Saturday, HT reported that jersey barriers were erected at the U-turn, but that proved futile as it did not deter drivers from crossing over the concrete median strip which further added to the traffic chaos and made the stretch more accident-prone.