Huda City Centre Metro station’s sewage treatment plants to be checked again

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) will conduct a fresh inspection next week at the Huda City Centre Metro’s two sewage treatment plants that treat waste water from the food courts and the station.

After several warnings, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which runs the food court, has applied for the inspection. It also filed a compliance report regarding the two STPs with the state pollution control board on Monday, HSPCB officials said.

The HSPCB inspected the two plants four times — in December 2015, and March, July and August of 2016. However, the pollution watchdog was not satisfied with the quality of water coming out of the plants. It asked the DMRC to upgrade the two plants and submit a compliance report.

“We will conduct a final inspection before giving our report regarding the STPs. They have filed for NOC (No Objection Certificate) and they can only get our nod if we are satisfied with the results of the STPs,” said HSPCB regional officer Bhupender Singh.

All this started in December 2015, when the pollution control board sent a show-cause notice to DMRC for causing water pollution.

Read more: Delhi CM Kejriwal gets e-mails saying he may be ‘killed’ during poll campaign

The DMRC runs a food court at the Metro station. It has constructed two STPs to treat waste water, but did not seek the pollution control board’s permission to run them, alleged HSPCB officials.

The department waited for DMRC to submit a compliance report. It took DMRC over a year to submit it.

The notice was served as the two STPs — releasing 25 kilo litres per day (kld) of waste water from the station, and 100 kld of waste water from the food court restaurants — failed to meet pollution norms.

DMRC spokesperson said they fixed all issues raised by the pollution control board, and filed for the NOC.