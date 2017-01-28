Gurgaon: Huda City Centre to Signature Tower stretch turns choke-point

The stretch connecting Huda City Centre to Signature Tower intersection on National Highway (NH-8) via Huda Gymkhana Club in Sector 29 has turned into a choke-point as a road widening project is being carried out.

The Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) is widening the 1.8-km stretch to accommodate the ever increasing traffic volume on this road. The widening work started in October 2016 and it will be completed by the end of 2017 -- a total construction period of 15 months.

Commuters said the authority has not arranged lanes in advance for smooth traffic. During peak hours, the two ends of the road are fully packed with bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Ankit Jain of Ardee City said, “I take the NH-8 at Signature Tower to go to Delhi. Travelling between Huda City Centre and Signature Tower has become tiresome and time consuming. Ever since construction started, I leave home around 8.30 am instead of 9 am and it takes a minimum of 30 to 40 minutes to cross the stretch during peak hours.”

Read I Gurgaon traffic mess: Rains play havoc, people asked to avoid Millennium City

The widening work has narrowed the main carriageway on both sides. The Huda dismantled pavements on either sides and the road is being extended covering the service lane and the adjoining green belt.

RS Rathee, president, Gurgaon Citizens’ Council, said, “The Huda should have made one additional lane through the green belts on both side before narrowing the main carriageway. This could have helped commuters.”

A large part of the city such as sectors 28 to 57 that include Huda sectors and privately developed localities, and several other residential, commercial and institutional areas, has direct access through this road from Delhi.

Complaints on snarls have been pouring in the office of the Huda administrator.

Yashpal Yadav, Huda administrator, said, “We have requested traffic police to deploy adequate personnel on this road for traffic management and we have also asked the contractor to deploy marshals. We have held a meeting after we received complaints about traffic mess and we are trying our best to manage the situation. The work would last for a year from now but we have to ensure that traffic movement is smooth.”