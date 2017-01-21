Huda clears construction of single floor on Gurgaon’s small shops

In a boost to over 1,500 residents, who also own small shops in the city’s shopping areas that fall within the ambit of Huda (Haryana Urban Development Authority), the Khattar government has approved the construction of a single floor or storey on these shops. The Huda issued an order two days ago allowing construction of an additional floor on small shops in areas within its jurisdiction.

The order is tipped to benefit shop owners who weren’t allowed to construct additional floors on a shopping booth 2.75 m x 8.25 m in size. As per the terms of the new policy, a shop owner will have to pay 35 per cent of the existing commercial rate for raising a single floor over his booth.

Read I Huda told to remove encroachments

The city is home to about 1,500 such booths across 30 market areas falling under Huda’s jurisdiction.

“The allottee shall have to pay a sum equal to 35 per cent of the commercial rate subject to location of the sector and the booth. The charges shall be payable in lump sum along with a request letter,” the new policy stipulates.

“However, the additional single floor could only be used for the purpose of storage,” the police said.

The demand for an additional floor had been gathering momentum over the past five years. The shop owners from Panchkula, Kurukshetra and other areas had even submitted a memorandum to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khatttar, urging him to take necessary steps in this regard.

Read I High cost of land acquisition slows down new Huda projects

“The Huda will collect the charge in lump sum. The policy would benefit shop owners who want to construct an additional floor. The department will, however, take legal action against any one found using the additional floor for commercial purposes,” Yashpal Yadav, Huda administrator, Gurgaon said.

Several such owners in the city have already built additional floors on their booths without necessary clearance or consent from the authorities.

Gautam Sood, who owns a booth at sector 14 said, “We welcome this move as an additional floor would help us greatly. I’ll pay the additional 35 per cent right away and construct the new floor.”