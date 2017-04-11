Huda land allotment process for Gurgaon bus service depot on fast-track

Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda), Gurgaon, has moved to expedite the process of allotting land for a bus depot under the much-anticipated city bus service. Huda, on Monday, sent a proposal in this regard to the Chandigarh head office. The move came after Huda received a request from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) for the land.

The plan for a new city bus service, aimed at easing intra-city commute, has been pending for two years and the GMDA has to implement it by December 2017. “We took it up on priority and sent our recommendation to chief administrator of Huda office, Chandigarh for approval. We are waiting for nod from the head office,” said Huda administrator Yashpal Yadav.

GMDA has identified three different locations for the depot. These locations are: approximately, 13 acre land in Sector 10, 4.6 acre land in Sector 53 and 12 acre land between Sector 33 and 72.

The GMDA letter said that the authority plans to commence city bus service by end of December. For this, the selection of site for bus depot is being done in a manner to keep overhead costs minimal and prevent idle running. After a site visit, the GMDA has identified lands at three locations, it said. The authority plans to roll out the city service with 500 low-floor buses.

Read I Gurgaon to get new railway station, bus depot: Haryana minister

“You are requested to transfer the land to GMDA for the establishment of bus depot for city bus service. Besides that, GMDA also has identified three acres of land near Central Mall MG Road in Sector 25,” said GMDA letter.

“The bus service is our prime objective and we have to implement it by end of the year. We are on the job,” said V Umashankar, officer on special duty GMDA.

City bus service is to provide a commute solution to residents and help reduce air pollution.