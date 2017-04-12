Huda offers plots to rehabilitate 35 families from Khandsa

The Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) offered alternate plots to 35 residents of Khandsa village whose lands it acquired for widening the Badshahpur drain. It held a draw of lots for allottees at John Hall, Civil Lines, on Wednesday.

The exercise was a step forward in order to execute long-pending widening of Badshahpur drain work. The 40 km Badshahpur drain passes through the main city and via Khandsa village from Aravalli to Najafgarh drain.

Widening of the drain at Khandsa village is essential to reduce flooding possibility of NH 8 near Hero Honda Chowk during rains.

“Our aim is to rehabilitate these allottees on priority basis. Once lands are free for us, we will award the work to a contractor for widening. We have amicably resolved the issue in order to expedite the Khandsa drain work in least possible time,” said Vivek Kalia, estate officer, Huda.

Earlier, a Huda survey identified as many as 80 families from both sides of the drain.

“We have decided to offer plot against plots and compensation for structures at Sector 37C. In the first phase, we offered plots to 35 residents. We will hold the second phase of draw later,” said Yashpal Yadav, administrator, Huda, adding that the narrow drain at Khandsa leads to waterlogging at Hero Honda Chowk and many other parts of the city.

It is worth noting that Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had conducted an aerial survey of the city on July 28-29 and directed the administration to widen the Badshahur drain to fix the perennial problem.

The drain is 30 metres wide, but narrows to less than 10 metres in Khandsa.

“It is a big problem as NH 8 becomes hell every year, when its main carriageway and service lanes get submerged in knee deep water and choke traffic,” said Udaybir of Khandsa village’s former sarpanch, adding that once the drain is widened, it would bring permanent relief from flooding.