Huda removes squatters from 2.5 acres of prime land in Nathupur village

The Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) secured 2.5 acres of prime land in Nathupur village near DLF Phase 3 by removing slums and shops in a two-day anti-encroachment drive conducted over the last weekend.

The recovered land, value of which is assessed at ₹5 crore, was encroached upon by illegal shops and hutments erected by locals over the past two decades for commercial gain. The encroachments mushroomed as the Huda failed to utilise the land after acquiring it.

The Nathupur village, near DLF Phase 3, is at the Delhi-Gurgaon border. Besides having easy access to the Metro, it is connected to the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway on one side and the MG Road on the other.

The encroachment removal drive will continue this weekend as well to free more land of encroachments.

“I have sought land acquisition details from the Huda official concerned. The drive will continue in Nathupur village, where we believe more land has been encroached upon and it could be under litigation,” the officer in-charge of the anti-encroachment drive, said requesting anonymity.

The Huda enforcement team, with cooperation from the Gurgaon police, faced residents who resisted the removal of their hutments during the drive on Saturday and Sunday.

The Huda will lodge police complaints against the people who resisted.

“We have identified persons who did not remove their structures despite several reminders by Huda and resisted action during the drive. The Huda owns the land in question and had put a signboard as well. Till the town planning department comes up with a plan, we will use the land to create parking space,” Huda estate officer Vivek Kalia said, adding that he has ordered that this land should be fenced immediately.

Since April last year, the Huda has freed over 250 acres of land from encroachers from sectors 24 to 57.

“I have written to the chief administrator’s office to utilise the lands we have secured in past nine months to create parking, nurseries, etc, so the land mafia cannot capture it by erecting structures illegally,” Kalia said.

RK Chaudhary of Ardee City said, “Efforts made by the Huda are useless unless officers secure land with proper planning. Land mafia grabs land the very next day of encroachment removal drive. The city is full of illegal slums and shops.”