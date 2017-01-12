Huda to ease land norms for setting up schools in its sectors

Given the rising price of land, which have made developing new schools in Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) estates a very expensive proposition, the government has asked the urban authority to revise the norms for setting up and upgrading recognised schools in its area.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Huda in Chandigarh, which was presided over by cheif minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

In the meeting, it was decided that no additional fee should be charged to change any norms, so that individual or institute concerned is not burdened.

Khattar also asked the authority to charge a minimum fee for upgrading schools as there was an increasing need for schools due to rapid rise population and urbanization.

At present, a half acre plot is needed to open a nursery school in Huda area. For a primary school, a minimum of one acre is required and for high schools, five acres is required. These land norms would be revised apart from other building rules and bylaws to make it easier for educational institutions to set up schools .

“The decision was taken to change the norms as it is becoming difficult for educational institutions to set up new schools as land prices have risen exponentially. There is a need for new schools and Huda will change the norms as per the present needs and availability of resources,” said Yashpal Yadav, Huda administrator.

In another policy decision, Huda has also permitted construction of first floor of market booths and service booths for storage purposes. To avail of this facility, the allottees would have to deposit 35% of the collector’s rate for the same and, in future, this amount will be charged at the time of auction.

It was also decided in the meeting that as a gesture of goodwill, all allottees of residential and commercial sites or buildings in mandi townships and urban estates carved by Huda will again be given a one-time opportunity for submitting application for valid occupation certificate and getting extension fee waived. The last date to avail of this facility is now up to December 31, 2017.

Under the new policy, the applications of the allottees will be examined from the date of submitting application and not from the date of construction of building.