Iffco Chowk abduction bid: Police spot white SUV in CCTV footage

Police have obtained a lead from CCTV camera footages in the abduction case of a woman executive at Iffco Chowk on January 9 evening. Footages from Iffco Chowk show a white SUV, the occupants of which allegedly tried to abduct and molested the woman, police said.

Police scanned about 100 CCTV camera footages and spotted the vehicle at the time mentioned by the woman. The vehicle is visible from the side and its registration number plates are not visible, police said.

The spot at which the alleged incident took place is not covered by CCTV cameras installed nearby, police said.

The executive, in her early twenties, had posted her ordeal on a Facebook community group after which police reached out to her and filed a case of abduction and molestation on January 11.

“We have spotted a vehicle of the description given by the woman..We are scanning footage from more CCTV cameras and the accused will be identified soon,” Sumit Kuhar, deputy commissioner of police, crime, said. He said efforts are on to identify the accused through the best possible means.

Police had started scanning footages from cameras installed on buildings near Iffco Chowk from Thursday.

The woman, who works as a consultant with an IT firm, mentioned in her Facebook post that she deboarded a Volvo bus from Jaipur at Iffco Chowk around 7pm on January 9. While she was waiting at a traffic light to cross the road, a white Mahindra SUV stopped in front of her. A person came out from the back door, held her arm tightly and started pulling her inside the vehicle. She screamed but “no one came to help her on that crowded busy road”, she said in the post.

The accused threw her on the road and fled the spot as soon as traffic signal was about to turn red, she said. The woman did not file a formal police complaint but police reached out to her after her post on social media received a lot of response in the form of comments and likes.

A case under sections 354 (criminal force with intent to outrage modesty of a woman), and 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent to wrongfully confine a person) of the IPC was filed at Sector 18 police station on January 11.