IFFCO Colony wins award for following green building norms

The 35 year-old IFFCO Colony, spread over 11 acres at Sector-17 B, has received the highest platinum rating for following the norms laid down by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). This is the first residential township in Haryana and second in Delhi NCR to receive this award.

The IFFCO colony is maintained by the residents, who are employees of the Indian Farmers and Fertilizers Corporation (IFFCO).

The township secured 78 points out of 100, including 20 out of 25 in facility management, 16 out of 29 in sustainable water practices, 20 out of 22 in energy conservation, 10 out of 10 in waste management and 12 out of 14 in innovative practices.

The reason why the residential colony scored so high on every count is that as part of the green initiative undertaken by the residents, dwellers at every house had to plant two fruit bearing trees, contribute to setting up compost pits to process household waste and only use solar geysers. The colony also did not churn out sewage as the entire sewage water was processed and used in horticulture.

IFFCO has installed a Bio-Digester, of 2,000 litre capacity, to treat sewage and kitchen waste of FMDI in an environment-friendly manner. The colony has installed a Power Plant system at FMDI to generate electricity as well as hot water.

Awneesh Mishra, another resident said, “With the use of natural energy sources, the residents have no issues with power supply any more. We get hot water even for washing clothes and dishes due to the solar power system here”.

Concentrated Photo Voltaic (CPV) Combined and Heat and Power (CHP) System has also been installed at the colony. It uses high-efficiency solar cells at the focal point of a solar grade parabolic reflector. These cells convert sunlight into electricity. To keep the cells cool, water or coolant is circulated through the module that holds it together and the steaming water provides necessary heat.

Ajay Pandey, an IFFCO employee and a resident of the township, said, “Our colony is a model for the other townships in India. Equipped with heater, water harvesting, solar power street light and LED light, this seems like a green oasis in the middle of the heavily polluted IFFCO chowk area.”