Improve services, reduce waiting time: Gurgaon SDM to CNG station operators

The district administration has directed all compressed natural gas (CNG) pump operators in the city to cut dispensing delay and ensure 24X7 supply within a week.

The directive is aimed at decongesting the roads around CNG stations, which record traffic jams, often stretching up to hours, due the delay in dispensing CNG.

“Often, some dispensers at CNG stations don’t function properly. The pump operators have been asked to cut delays and ensure smooth services within a week. They have been told to ensure supply of CNG 24X7,” Bharat Bhushan Gogia, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), North, Gurgaon, said.

Apart from defects in dispensing machines at several CNG stations, what adds to the delay is that filling tanks with CNG usually takes more time than any other fuel. On an average, filling a CNG tank takes anywhere between 2 and 3 minutes per vehicle, while diesel and petrol filling takes less than a minute per vehicle. The dispensing delay inevitably leads to overcrowding at most CNG filling stations in the city.

CNG in Gurgaon is supplied by the Haryana City Gas Distribution Limited. It runs a total of 16 CNG filling stations in the city. These are located in sectors 12, 14, 15, 22, 29, 31, 44, 49, 52, 53, 57, 62, 86, 89 and Pataudi city. These stations have a combined capacity of 2.5 lakh kilograms, far short of the requirement of 3 lakh kilograms.

As per an earlier announcement made by HCGDL, Gurgaon was supposed to have a total of 50 CNG stations by 2015. However, the number of CNG stations has continued to remain abysmally low.

Read I Gurgaon gets new CNG station in Sector 52

“We have already deployed more staff at all 16 stations to ensure CNG is dispensed without any delay. As for the congestion, it could be addressed if the government permits us to set up more CNG filling stations and provides land for the same. The demand for CNG in the city is growing and we are often at pains to keep up with it,” Rahul Chopra, chief executive officer, HCGDL, said.

The district administration will also conduct inspections at CNG stations to check if the vehicles queued for CNG filling are adding to traffic congestion.