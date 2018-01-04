In Gurgaon, it’s not just ATM guards who’re in danger, but the machines are, too

Picture some thieves trying to steal money. Nothing new, happens very often. Now add an ATM machine in the mix. Imagine the thieves running away with it. Bizarre, isn’t it? This is what has been happening in the Millennium City of late.

An automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank was taken away by unidentified people on December 29, 2017, in Jharsa village, under the Sadar Police station area. This was the third case of ATM theft in December. In Gurgaon, it’s not just an ATM security guard who fears for his safety; the machine can become a ‘victim’, too.

Hum Bahadur, posted at a market in DLF Phase 1 from 10pm to 6am, says that he feels scared during his shift as the ATM guard. “Humari nah toh koi training hoti hai, ki badmaashi se lad sake, nor are we given any guns. Hathiyar ke saath hume hi kabza kar lete hai,” he says. “Night duties are scarier as there are fewer people. We have to be more alert when doing duty at banks outside the town area.”

On December 16, three masked men stole the ATM of a private bank that had ₹8 lakh in it, from the Shakti Park area. “ATM uthae le jaaye, lekin hume nah maare,” urges Deepraj Singh, from Nepal, security guard at Qutub Plaza, Gurgaon. He adds, “ATM theft has skyrocketed in the past month. Na unko police ka dar, nah CCTV ka dar. I’m on duty from 7am to 3pm and then I sometimes have to do double duty till 11pm. Zindagi hai toh kamaayenge. My family tells me not do this duty, but if we don’t work, where will we eat? Police patrolling needs to be more stringent; only then the theives will have any fear.”

In response, Shamsher Singh, ACP Crime, Gurgaon Police, says, “We’re in the process of fixing a meeting with the banks to tackle this problem. Duties to police riders, PCR vans will be allotted in the meeting.”

On October 29, 2017, thieves tried to drag an ATM to their car in Wazirabad, Sector 53. However, they failed and left the machine on the road. “We scan people’s clothes when they walk towards the ATM, to see if they’re carrying a gun or look suspicious,” says Rajesh Yadav, an ATM security guard, at Cross Point Mall, Gurgaon. “We ask them to take their helmet off and then enter [the ATM kiosk]. Uski nazar bata deti hai ki insaan kis type ka hai. I’m ready to fight to save the money. Hum hamesha maut ki ghadi mein rehte hai.”

ATMs being left unguarded is one the prime reasons for theft, feels Rakesh Yadav, who has been a branch and ATM security guard for 17 years now. He’s currently stationed at Galleria market, Gurgaon. He says, “Bahut se ATM pe bande hata diye, bachat ke chakar mein. Kahin kahin main dekhta hoon ATM pe koi gunman (guard) hi nahi rehta. A friend prevented a theft in Gurgaon — the thieves tried to take the ATM machine, but he acted swiftly by calling the security in-charge and branch manager. Kyunki woh andar tha ATM ke, isliye woh bach gaya. Lekin bahar hota toh shayad use baand bhi dete. For me, my duty is like of the Army. What will happen if the Army doesn’t protect the border? We have to do the same, protect [the machines] wholeheartedly.”

Prakash Yadav earlier worked as a gunman at a private bank branch at Cross Point Mall, Phase 4, but now he is guarding an ATM without a weapon from 9am to 7pm. “Koi bhi aayega, hume hi maarega pehle,” says. “Two ATMs of our bank in Gurgaon have been stolen. Bank apna paisa bacha rahe hai, humari zindagi ko jokhim mein daalkar.”

