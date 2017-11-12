Increase beds in Gurgaon’s govt hospitals: Haryana health secretary

On a visit to the Gurgaon civil hospital on Saturday, Haryana health secretary Amit Jha enquired about the state of the facility and said that the both the government hospitals in the city should increase its bed count by 100 each.

At present, the civil hospital has 200 beds and the Sector-10 government hospital has 100 beds, which falls far short of adequate at a time there’s been a rise in the number of patients visiting thehospital every day.

Around 3,000 patients visit the civil hospital every day, while a 1,000 more visit the Sector-10 hospital.

“The city should have a 300-bed civil hospital. We need to prepare an estimate within a month regarding the feasibility of the project,” Jha said.

He also directed the district administration to conduct a survey in order to find out suitable land to build a hospital with 300 beds. He advised the hospital to explore feasibility of expanding the facility or plan an annexe that can house 300 patients.

Apart from the scarcity of beds, the infrastructure at the civil hospital is rickety at best and needs an urgent overhaul, the secretary pointed out during his visit.

BK Rajora, the chief medical officer, civil hospital, said, “The health department had sent a proposal two years ago to increase the number of beds from 200 to 300. We will submit a practicability report related to the proposal to the government soon.”

The hospital is facing a crisis, as the creaky and inadequate infrastucture at the facility has been unable to support the rising count of patients over the last few years. There has been no significant improvement in infrastructure as desired by patients and visitors.

Over the last four years, there have been many incidents of patients sustaining injuries after portions of the ceiling gave way.

On April 12, a part of ceiling in the emergency ward collapsed. However, no one was hurt in the incident.

In April 11, 2016, a portion of the ceiling of the maternity ward collapsed injuring a mother and an infant. The incident prompted the state government to act.

In June 25, 2016, a portion of the ceiling had collapsed injuring a staff nurse, a patient and a newborn.

In September 2014, a woman suffered minor injuries when large chunks of cement fell on her bed in the maternity ward.