Industry association demand removal of Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurgaon

Members of IMT Manesar Industrial Association have threatened to stage a big protest if Kherki Daula toll is not removed immediately.

In a letter, the members asked the Haryana government to take up the issue with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to find solution to chronic traffic issues at Kherki Daul due to the presence of toll booths run by a private operator.

Manoj Tyagi, general secretary of the association, said that Haryana government has assured to deal with the matter on a priority basis and in a time-bound manner.

Two toll booths were set up, at a distance of 17 kilometre from each other, on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway that became operational in 2008. Nearly two lakh people ply on the expressway that was developed on the public-private-partnership model.

However, on February 2014, the Punjab and Haryana high court ordered removal of toll booth in Sarhaul following massive protests from residents, backed by NHAI. But, Kherki Daula toll was retained, and is currently being operated by a private company named Skylark Highways Solutions Limited.

“We have sent mails to Haryana government warning of protest. If no action is taken even after that, we will think of shifting to other cities. We have told the government how we are losing the trust of international representatives visiting Manesar with business deals. For them, the traffic menace at the toll is a big deterrent. Many of our valuable clients have missed flights, assignments and meeting time and this keeps happening,” said Tyagi.

Meanwhile, the residents of Gurgaon, under the banner of Toll Sangharsh Samiti, held a meeting on Sunday and decided to work together with Manesar Industrial Association to remove the toll.

“Toll costs Rs 60-Rs 290 for each crossing. This causes much stress on employees working in industries. Moreover, the traffic mess at the toll booth has become a major cause for jams on the NH-8 in Gurgaon. Like Sarhaul toll, we want NHAI and Haryana government to take a decision in the larger interest of the people of Gurgaon,” said RS Rathee, vice chairman of Sangharsh Samiti, which led several protests at Sarhaul earlier.

When tried to contact, Skylark CMD TC Rao remained unavailable for comment.