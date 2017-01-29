Irrigation dept wants police protection for water channel

The state irrigation department has written to the deputy commissioner of Gurgaon to make arrangements for the security of the NCR and Gurgaon water channels with a view to avoid a water crisis situation that the region experienced because of Jat agitation in 2016.

Gurgaon reeled under acute water crisis in February 2016, when protesters demanding reservation for the Jat community in education and jobs damaged parts of the Gurgaon water channel near Jhajjar. The supply from the NCR water channel was also affected, leading to a water scarcity in the national capital region (NCR) for 10 days.

“We have requested the district administrations of Gurgaon, Jhajjar and Sonipat to take all precautionary security for safety of the NCR and Gurgaon water channels in view of the Jat agitation that started from Sunday in the state,” Shive Singh, superintend engineer, irrigation department, Gurgaon, said.

He said the department is monitoring the water channel at various locations. The authority has also created a buffer for the next few days in case of a crisis. “We have asked for support from the district administrations because if the water channels are damaged again, it will affect the entire NCR. We have also stored water fearing any damage to the channel. We cannot take any risk this time as people suffered a lot last year because of water shortage,” Singh said.

The letter stated that anticipating any violent protest by the agitators, the district administrations are directed to seek police protection for NCR and Gurgaon water channels so that agitators will not be able to damage any government property, and water can reach the tail-end -- Huda Water Treatment Plant at Chandu Budhera and Basai water treatment plant.

Deputy commissioner Hardeep Singh said the ground staff has been asked to keep a watch on the water channel and report to the head office if they found anything suspicious. “All necessary actions are being taken by our staff to avoid any untoward incident. We have also been conducting night patrolling in sensitive areas,” Singh said.