Jams a daily affair on busy stretch of Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway

Lack of enforcement, congestion and the construction of an underpass at Iffco Chowk is hampering the movement of vehicles on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

The stretch between Shanker Chowk and Iffco Chowk in particular has been witnessing long snarls due to the road widening work on this stretch being carried out by the highway concessionaire.

On Tuesday, this stretch witnessed a four-hour long jam as low visibility, foggy conditions and lack of traffic marshals led to severe congestion.

Also read: Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway hit by four-hour jam

On an average, 15,000 vehicles pass through the Iffco Chowk every hour and it is to address this volume of traffic that an underpass project is being built at the junction.

“It has become very difficult to cross this stretch even during normal hours as road space is reduced because of cabs being parked on the road and service lane. Also, the construction work has also slowed down traffic,” said Tarun Manchanda, a commuter.

On an average, 15,000 vehicles pass through the Iffco Chowk every hour and it is to address this volume of traffic that an underpass project is being built at the junction. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The narrow entry and exits points on this stretch also lead to congestion. While the highways authorities said they have widened the service roads and the entry/exits, the ever-increasing traffic seems to have negated any positives of this step.

“People struggle to enter and exit the highway, while a large number of cabs and commuters stop their cars on the main carriageway, slowing down traffic and causing accidents,” said Rajender Kumar, who travels by car to Manesar daily.

Highways officials admit that it is because of these unregulated stops and idling of vehicles that the rate of accidents is high on the expressway.

On Wednesday morning, a cab crashed into the rear of a stationary wagonR damaging both vehicles. The officials assured that the road widening work on the stretch will be completed soon and congestion will reduce significantly once the work is over.

“We have repeatedly carried out awareness drives and our marshals manage the traffic, but construction activity and the morning fog is making things difficult during the peak hours. We are planning to post more marshals on this stretch and at the entry/exit points. The road widening work will be over in a few days and this will help ease the situation,” said Devender Chahar, assistant general manager, expressway concessionaire.