Jat protest begins, no violence in Gurgaon

Gurgaon: Giving new impetus to their push for reservation and other demands, the Jat community held a peaceful project adjacent to the Atul Kataria Chowk on Sunday. The demonstration from 10 am to 12 pm remained violence-free and there was no disruption of traffic either.

More than 50 members of the community assembled in a tent at a market-area next to Atul Kataria Chowk, and raised anti-government slogans holding placards, demanding justice against police and government inaction.

As many as 30 police personnel and four police control room vehicles were present at the spot to ensure that law and order is maintained. Roads leading to the chowk also had police presence. However, roads remained barricade-free.

On Saturday, leaders of the Akhil Bhartiya Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti had assured that Gurgaon, Mewat and Panchkula would remain violence-free owing to their urban character.

Following the conclusion of the protest, senior Jat leaders visited deputy commissioner Hardeep Singh and police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar’s office, and submitted a memorandum.

As many as 30 police personnel and four police control room vehicles were present at the spot to ensure that law and order is maintained. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The memorandum included a list of demands such as a government job for at least one family member of a person who died in last year’s protest, medical expenses of the injured be incurred by the state government, compensation be given to the injured besides a government job, withdrawal of cases filed against agitators, skilled lawyers be appointed and paid for by the government to challenge the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s stay order of reservation to the Jat community and fulfilment of reservation promised by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The memorandum also opposed the Supreme Court’s ruling against the inclusion of Bharatpur and Dholpur Jats of Rajasthan in the Central OBC list and seclusion of Jats from nine other states in the Central OBC list.

“The government needs to accede to the community’s demands at the earliest and give the rightful reservation it promised. The reservation is important for the community’s economic and social enhancement and contribution to the country,” RS Dahiya, general secretary, Jat Sangharsh Samiti, said.

Unlike the rest of Haryana, Gurgaon did not witness any violence during last year’s protest. Agitators had protested in the city by blocking roads and intersections.

The deputy commissioner said the memorandum has been forwarded to the divisional commissioner for adequate action. “The district administration is incompetent in intervening in the demands listed by the Jat community members. The matter needs the state and Central government’s approval, and requisite action,” Hardeep Singh said.