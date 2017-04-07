Jersey barriers erected to prevent U-turn at accident spot near new Gurgaon underpass

Day after HT reported how a U-turn located 50 metres ahead of the recently launched 1.2 km underpass between DLF Phase 1 and Global Foyer Mall had become an accident spot, jersey barriers were erected at the spot.

However, this has only added to the prevailing mess as motorists are now driving over the median strip for taking the U-turn. Apart from snarls, it has also put drivers at risk of colliding with vehicles coming at high speed from the main road.

According per traffic police officers, nine accidents (more than two accidents per day) have been reported at the spot since the opening of the underpass on Sunday.

Cranes were put to use for installing jerseys barriers at the spot and prevent three-way merging of traffic at the U-turn.

Those taking the underpasses from Cyber City towards Golf Course Road run into heavy traffic from DLF Phase 1 and DLF Phase 4 at the U-turn near DLF Phase 1 metro station.

While, vehicles coming from DLF Phase 1 often veer on the wrong lane so that they could take the U-turn towards Sikanderpur or Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road. Similarly, those heading from DLF Phase 4, Vyapar Kendra and Sector 27 take a U-turn near the underpass to head towards DLF Phase 1, Gurgaon-Faridabad Road or DLF Phase 5.

The installation of jersey barriers, though, did not deter drivers from violating traffic norms.

On a visit to the spot, this correspondent saw vehicles (including trucks and buses) lined up on both sides of the road near the U-turn, waiting to cross over to the other side.

However, quite a few of these vehicles were not able to clear the median at once. Some had to wait till such time there weren’t enough vehicles speeding in on the main road, others got stuck on the median and needed the assistance of pedestrians to get rolling again.

Read I Gurgaon: U-turn near newly opened underpass turns accident spot

The commuters felt that instead of providing relief, the jersey barriers only added to the traffic woes.

“Before the jersey barriers came up, there was only one spot (U-turn) where the traffic was converging. Now, there are multiple such points. Unless enough traffic police officers are posted at the spot, the commuters will continue to flout norms,” Manvinder Gulati, a resident of Parsvnath Exotica, said.

Some commuters said that the jersey barriers have only heightened the risk of accidents.

“While, the U-turn spot is well lit, stretches of the Golf Course Road do not have enough streetlights. Those unfamiliar with the approaching traffic after coming out of the underpasses and travelling at high speed, may not spot a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist trying to take the U-turn from multiple points on the median strip. The chances of accidents or high speed collisions have only arisen,” Aniket Singh, a resident of Belaire in DLF Phase 5, said.