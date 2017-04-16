Jewellery worth over Rs9 lakh stolen from two homes in Gurgaon

Jewellery worth over Rs9 lakh was allegedly stolen from two houses in separate cases reported to the police in the city on Saturday.

In the first case, thieves struck the house of a brain haemorrhage patient. According to the complaint, they took away jewellery worth Rs9 lakh when the patient was alone at home.

Aarti Singh, of Sector 10, complained to the police on Saturday that her house was burgled at around 5:30pm on Friday when her father-in-law was at home.

“I was away with my mother-in-law at around 5:30pm and we returned in an hour. We found that our cupboards were broken and Rs1,50,000 in cash and jewellery worth Rs9 lakh was missing. As my father-in-law is aged around 70 and is not well, he was not aware that some people had entered the house and took away valuables,” she said.

A case has been registered at the Sector 10 police station under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another incident, a Palam Vihar resident reported to the police that jewellery worth Rs60,000 and some cash had been stolen from his residence on Saturday.

According to the police, Ranjit Amin, a resident of house number A 675 of Palam Vihar, lodged a complaint at the Palam Vihar police station. In his complaint, he stated that he was out of city with his family since Friday and when he returned on Sunday, he found that the house had been burgled in his absence.

“We have investigated the spot and found that the cupboards were broken and Rs12,000 was taken away by the thieves, along with jewellery worth Rs60,000,” inspector Sandeep Kumar, station house officer, Palam Vihar, said.